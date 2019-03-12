NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine (2nd L) tours the super guppy that will carry the flight frame with the Orion crew module and service module inside, to a testing facility in Sandusky, Ohio, for full thermal vacuum testing, at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, 11 March 2019. Representatives from the Kennedy workforce, news media, and social media were in attendance. EPA-EFE/Aubrey Gemignani / NASA HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Bill Pratt (L), Lockheed Martin NextSTEP program manager gives NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine a tour of the Lockheed Martin Gateway habitat prototype in the Space Station Processing Facility High Bay, after an event to discuss NASA's progress toward sending astronauts to the Moon and on to Mars, at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, 11 March 2019. EPA-EFE/Aubrey Gemignani / NASA HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani) EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The administrator of NASA, Jim Bridenstine, said Monday that the return to the moon is part of a "sustainable" project that will turn this satellite into a "test" base for an ambitious project: to organize the first manned mission to Mars and discover possible life on other planets.

With words of enthusiasm, Bridenstine revealed at a conference at the Kennedy Space Center the plans of the US space agency, which was made possible thanks to the fiscal year 2020 budget proposal of the White House, which has bipartisan support in Congress.