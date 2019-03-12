The administrator of NASA, Jim Bridenstine, said Monday that the return to the moon is part of a "sustainable" project that will turn this satellite into a "test" base for an ambitious project: to organize the first manned mission to Mars and discover possible life on other planets.
With words of enthusiasm, Bridenstine revealed at a conference at the Kennedy Space Center the plans of the US space agency, which was made possible thanks to the fiscal year 2020 budget proposal of the White House, which has bipartisan support in Congress.