President of the Maldives Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom (L) and China's President Xi Jinping (R) look on during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Dec. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Former President of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed attend the second edition of 'The Huddle' to discuss democracy and human rights, in Bangalore, India, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JADADEESH NV

The former president and opposition leader of the Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed, on Thursday accused the country's current president of using the state of emergency to boost his own power and illegally arrest hundreds of people.

The government - led by President Abdulla Yameen - on Thursday lifted the state of emergency, imposed in February following a Supreme Court ruling that had ordered the retrial and release of nine opposition leaders, including Nasheed.