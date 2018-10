Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Vietnam's General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (L) attend a wreath laying ceremony ahead of the sixth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi, Vietnam, Oct 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

The National Assembly of Vietnam began meeting on Monday to elect a new president of the country after the death of Tran Dai Quang in September.

The best positioned candidate to become head of state is Nguyen Phu Trong, the general secretary of the Communist Party and the only candidate nominated by the governing body of the Party to replace Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, the acting president since Quang's death.