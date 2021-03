A worker throws salt onto the main steps of the National Gallery of Art during a snowfall in Washington DC, 19 February 2021 (reissued 17 March). EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds (FILE) EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Eight decades ago, while World War II was ravaging Europe, President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered the dedication speech for the National Gallery of Art, which he called a "gift to the nation" that would enable the public permanently to view in Washington master works of art.

Among the artists whose works would be displayed at the museum at that time were - and are - Rafael, Rembrandt, Velazquez, Botticelli and the only piece by Leonardo da Vinci then in the US.