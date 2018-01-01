Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced Monday that the sergeant of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), who killed a pregnant teenager Friday when he opened fire on a crowd during the distribution of traditional government-subsidized Christmas hams, has been arrested and charged with homicide. EFE-EPA/File

A sergeant of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), who killed a pregnant teenager Friday in Venezuela when he opened fire on a crowd during the distribution of traditional government-subsidized Christmas hams, has been arrested and charged with homicide, Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced Monday.

"The guardsman is being temporarily detained at Bolivarian National Guard headquarters in Antimano until his hearing," Saab said on his Twitter account. Antimano is the parish on the west side of Caracas where the crime occurred, police said.