A file picture shows Filipino protesters display placards as they stage a demonstration at the Sanofi Pasteur office to protest the drug company's deal with the government on the controversial anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia, in Manila, Philippines, Mar.5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A file picture shows Filipino mother covering the face of a child during chemical spraying to eradicate mosquitos as part of intensive anti-dengue campaign of the Pest Exterminators Association of the Philippines (PEAP) at a slum area in Manila, Philippines, Jun.8, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Philippines on Monday declared a national alert due to a dengue outbreak, with over 106,630 cases recorded in the first half of the year and 456 deaths, most of them children under five.

The incidence of dengue has grown 85 percent with respect to the same period last year, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said in a press conference on Monday.