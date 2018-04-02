Carlos Alvarado, presidential candidate by the Partido Accion Ciudadana, with his wife Claudia Dobles (L), greet supporters after voting in a poll station in San Jose, Costa Rica, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alexander Otalora

Fabricio Alvarado, presidential candidate by the Partido Restauracion Nacional (PRN), speaks to reporters after voting in a poll station in San Jose, Costa Rica, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS

The presidential candidate of the National Restoration Party, Fabricio Alvarado, Sunday acknowledged his loss in the second round presidential run-off vote, and congratulated his rival, Carlos Alvarado, for his overwhelming victory.

"I congratulate Carlos Alvarado, once I was given the results from the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, I called him, I gave him my congratulations and I told him that he can count on us to lead the Costa Rica that we all love," said Fabrico, adding "I send my respect and my love."