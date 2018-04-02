The presidential candidate of the National Restoration Party, Fabricio Alvarado, Sunday acknowledged his loss in the second round presidential run-off vote, and congratulated his rival, Carlos Alvarado, for his overwhelming victory.
"I congratulate Carlos Alvarado, once I was given the results from the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, I called him, I gave him my congratulations and I told him that he can count on us to lead the Costa Rica that we all love," said Fabrico, adding "I send my respect and my love."