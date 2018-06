A young man shows ammunition and casings allegedly thrown by the National Police during clashes in the town of Jinotepe, Nicaragua, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

(FILE) Priest Silvio Baez delivers a press conference during the third round of National Talks outside the Our Lady of Fatima Seminar in Managua, Nicaragua, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

A young man with a mortar poses for a picture next to a statue of the national hero Augusto Cesar Sandino in the town of Jinotepe, Nicaragua, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

A protester uses a handmade weapon during clashes with the National Police, in the town of Jinotepe, Nicaragua, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

The Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy of Nicaragua, which brings together several sectors of the country, Tuesday called for a national strike to demand the end of repression and resumption of a dialogue to help solve the socio-political crisis that has left at least 146 people dead.

The President of the Superior Council for Private Enterprise, Jose Adan Aguerri, announced at a press conference that the 24-hour strike would start on Thursday.