Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the exhibition 'Memory of Generations: the Great Patriotic War in Pictorial Arts' in Moscow, Russia, 4 November 2019, on occasion of the National Unity Day.EFE/EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during an award ceremony marking the National Unity Day at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia 4 November 2019. EFE/EPA/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA / POOL

Dmitry Demushkin, former leader of the Slavic Union, a banned neo-Nazi group takes part in a nationalist rally so-called 'Russian March' in Moscow's suburb Lublino, Russia, 4 November 2019, to mark the National Unity Day. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian nationalists take part in a nationalist rally so-called 'Russian March' in Moscow's suburb Lublino, Russia, 4 November 2019, to mark the National Unity Day. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Some 100 nationalists took to the streets of Moscow for the Russian March on Monday, a demonstration that coincided with the country's Unity Day.

The march, authorized by the city council, took place in the peripheral area of ??the capital, amid a large police presence.