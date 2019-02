A general view of the empty departure hall during the national strike at Zaventem international airport in Zaventem near Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The flight departure board shows cancelled flights during the national strike at Zaventem international airport in Zaventem near Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A general view of the empty departure hall during the national strike at Zaventem international airport in Zaventem near Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

All flights to and from Belgium were canceled for 24 hours on Wednesday due to a nationwide strike called by the country’s three main trade unions to demand increased wages.

The agency in charge of Belgian air traffic, Skeyes, said it was forced to ground all commercial flights from Tuesday at 10pm until the same time on Wednesday night.