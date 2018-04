United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses a United Nations Security Council meeting called by Russia in response to the escalating situation in Syria following a suspected chemical weapons attack, at the United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrin (not seen) give a joint press conference at the end of a meeting at alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A handout photo made available by the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) showing a British Royal Air Force (RAF) Tornado pilot checking the weapons on his Tornado aircfraft at RAF Akrotiri, Cyprus, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cpl L MATTHEWS / BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE / HANDOUT

The NATO Secretary General on Saturday backed the joint strikes by the United States, United Kingdom and France targeting the Syrian regime's chemical weapons capabilities.

Jens Stoltenberg said that the strikes would reduce Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime ability to further attack the local population with chemical weapons.