Secretary-General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg makes a statement alongside Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (not pictured) at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 24 April 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH/POOL

North Korean soldiers stand guard at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 26 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS/POOL

The head of NATO on Thursday advocated for a political solution to the crisis on the Korean Peninsula and called for pressure to be maintained on North Korea until changes could be observed.

Jens Stoltenberg made his comments to the press in Brussels, ahead of a meeting with NATO foreign ministers on Friday.