NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) and US President Donald J. Trump meet ahead of a NATO Summit, at the US Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, July 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The secretary-general of NATO on Wednesday insisted that member nations could overcome their differences and agree on the core principles that the trans-Atlantic Alliance was stronger together than apart.

Jens Stoltenberg spoke with reporters following a meeting with United States President Donald Trump at the beginning of a NATO summit in Brussels that the White House leader kicked off with an antagonistic attack on a planned natural gas pipeline deal between Germany and Russia.