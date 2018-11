NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) and Federica Mogherini (R) High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the Commission at the start of a EU foreign affairs Council (FAC) - Defence at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The head of NATO on Tuesday said any European Union initiative to create a joint armed force between its member states must complement, but not compete with, the trans-Atlantic alliance.

Arriving in Brussels for a meeting with EU defense ministers, Jens Stoltenberg said NATO, which combines military forces from 29 countries in Europe and North America, would remain the driving force in regional defense.