The Secretary General of NATO arrived in Afghanistan on a surprise visit for a meeting with the Afghan President.

Jens Stoltenberg arrived in the country, accompanied by Chairman of the Military Committee Air Marshal Sir Stuart Peach and the Supreme Allied Commander of Europe General Curtis Scaparrotti, the NATO mission in Afghanistan said in a statement.