NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference after an emergency meeting with Ukraine at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

NATO's secretary-general on Monday said Russia had no justification to seize three Ukrainian vessels near the disputed Crimea territory and called for their immediate release.

Jens Stoltenberg added to a chorus of statements from Western institutions and governments urging restraint between Moscow and Kiev after Russian coastguards fired on and seized two naval vessels and a tugboat in the Sea of Azov early Sunday, prompting Ukraine to declare martial law while the Kremlin has claimed it was dangerously provoked.