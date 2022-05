Helsinki (Finland), 15/05/2022.- Finnish President Sauli Niinisto speaks to the media at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, 15 May 2022. EFE/EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN

Helsinki (Finland), 15/05/2022.- Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Mari speaks to the media at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, 15 May 2022. EFE/EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN

NATO on Sunday said Finland and Sweden would be welcomed "with open arms" if they decided to join the defense alliance adding that it hopes to convince Turkey to support the expansion.

"They meet the standards and participate in joint missions," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at an informal NATO meeting in Berlin.