The foreign ministers of the 29 NATO nations on Thursday flexed the alliance's muscles vis-a-vis Russia by approving a package of measures designed to increase NATO's military presence in the Black Sea, which has become a new point of friction between the West and Moscow.

NATO made the decision at a meeting in Washington coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the founding of the alliance and, as if the Cold War was still under way, the Kremlin once again was deemed to be the main threat to the North Atlantic region, although terrorism and China also figure in those calculations.