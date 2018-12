Russian army S-400 Triumph medium-range and long-range surface-to-air missile systems are seen during the Victory Day military parade in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 09 May 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Secretary General of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference ahead of a two-day NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 03 December 2018. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The head of NATO said Monday that Russia needed to take immediate action in order to comply with a 1987 arms agreement aimed at eliminating intermediate and shorter-range missiles.

Speaking to the press ahead of a two-day foreign ministers meeting set to take place in Brussels from Tuesday, Jens Stoltenberg said Russia had put the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) treaty, which got rid of "an entire category of weapons," in jeopardy.