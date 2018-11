Archive image shiow a female crew member of Spanish frigate 'Alvaro de Bazan', on NATO deployment, waving on arrival in the naval harbor of Kiel, Germany, Mar 6, 2008. On Nov 28, 2018 NATO's Special Representative for Women, Peace, and Security, Clare Hutchinson, during the Women Leaders Global Forum in Reykjavik, Iceland, said NATO was already developing a conduct code to prevent sexual abuse and exploitation during NATO missions.EFE. EPA (FILE)/CARSTEN REHDER

File image shows some of the female NATO Defense Ministers with (L-R) Dutch Def-Min Jeanine Hennis Plasschaert, German Def-Min Ursula Von der Leyen, Norway's Def-Min Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide and Italian Def-Min Roberta Pinotti prior to a NATO Defense Ministers meeting at NATO HQ, Brussels, Belgium, Feb 26, 2014. On Nov 28, 2018 NATO's Special Representative for Women, Peace, and Security, Clare Hutchinson, during the Women Leaders Global Forum in Reykjavik, Iceland, said NATO was already developing a conduct code to prevent sexual abuse and exploitation during NATO missions.EFE EPA (FILE) /OLIVIER HOSLET

File image shows a female soldier presenting the NATO flag at the closing ceremony of the multinational military exercise 'Iron Sword 16' , Vilnius, Lithuania, Dec 2, 2016. On Nov 28, 2018 NATO's Special Representative for Women, Peace, and Security, Clare Hutchinson, during the Women Leaders Global Forum in Reykjavik, Iceland, said NATO was already developing a conduct code to prevent sexual abuse and exploitation during NATO missions.EFE-EPA (FILE)/OLIVIER HOSLET

NATO's Special Representative for Women, Peace, and Security, currently attending the Women Leaders Global Forum in Reykjavik, Iceland, told EFE on Wednesday the Atlantic alliance is already developing a conduct code aimed preventing sexual abuse and exploitation during NATO missions.

NATO special representative Clare Hutchinson said she was putting into effect the last NATO summit's final conclusions on gender policy prioritizing integrity and inclusiveness.