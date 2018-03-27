NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg give a press briefing to announce measures in reaction to the use of a nerve agent in Salisbury, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

NATO became the latest entity to dismiss Russian diplomats over Moscow's alleged role in a nerve agent attack against a former double agent in Salisbury, as the trans-Atlantic organization announced Tuesday that seven officials would have their accreditation withdrawn.

At a press conference in Brussels, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the suspected nerve agent attack that left Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia fighting for their lives was the first of its kind on NATO territory, adding that 25 NATO allies and partners had expelled a total of 140 Russian diplomats in response.