The North Atlantic Treaty Organization will not deploy nuclear missiles in Europe as a response to the likely end of a Cold War-era missile treaty between Russia and the United States, the Alliance's secretary general said on Wednesday ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

Speaking to journalists as he arrived at the organization's headquarters, Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO would have a united response to the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty – which was signed in 1987 between the then-leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, and the president of the US at the time, Ronald Reagan – that would rely on conventional options.