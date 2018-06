Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) gives a press briefing at the start of a Nato defense ministers council at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

A general view of the plenary room at the start of a Nato Defense Ministers Council, taking place for the first time at the new NATO headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) gives a press briefing at the start of a Nato defense ministers council at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

NATO's Secretary General on Thursday called on the Taliban militant insurgent group to lay down their arms and engage in dialogue with the Afghan government coordinator as part of a ceasefire plan in the war-torn nation.

Jens Stoltenberg was addressing the press in Brussels just hours after Afghan president Ashraf Ghani announced that a temporary ceasefire had been struck with the armed group involved in the ongoing conflict in the Central Asian nation.