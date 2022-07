Residents look out at floodwaters from their home in Chittaway Bay on the Central Coast, North of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 05 July 2022. EPA-EFE/JEREMY PIPER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Floodwaters flow through Yarramalong cutting off the town on the Central Coast, north of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 05 July 2022. EPA-EFE/JEREMY PIPER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Children are seen on kayaks in floodwaters which have inundated the town of Yarramalong on the Central Coast, north of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 05 July 2022. EPA-EFE/JEREMY PIPER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian authorities have declared floods in the state of New South Wales a natural disaster as evacuation orders or warnings affected at least 50,000 people on Tuesday.

More than 20 areas of the country’s largest city of Sydney and the NSW coast are under the natural disaster declaration as a result of the torrential rains and devastating floods that have forced to the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.