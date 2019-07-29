Olga Mikhailova, a lawyer of an opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks with the media in front of a hospital #64 in Moscow, Russia, 29 July 2019. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

An ambulance enters through the gates hospital #64, where opposition leader Alexei Navalny was placed with sharp allergic reaction in Moscow, Russia, 29 July 2019. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Anastasiya Vasilyeva (C), a doctor of opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks to the media in front of hospital #64 in Moscow, Russia, 29 July 2019. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Prominent Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has been transferred from hospital back to jail to carry out the rest of his 30-day sentence despite protests from his physician who said Monday that the activist could have been exposed to a "toxic agent" and his health was still at risk.

Navalny, one of the country's most renowned critics of President Vladimir Putin, was admitted to hospital from jail, where he was serving a sentence for inciting protests, early Sunday morning after he showed symptoms of a severe allergic reaction, including rashes and a swollen face.