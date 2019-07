Russian Opposition activist Alexei Navalny attends a rally in support of opposition candidates in the Moscow City Duma elections in downtown of Moscow, Russia, 20 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FILE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Prominent Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny is not receiving adequate medical care and could have been exposed to a "toxic agent" before his admission to hospital for symptoms similar to a severe allergic reaction, one of his doctors said Monday.

Navalny, one of the country's most renowned critics of President Vladimir Putin, was admitted to hospital from jail, where he was serving a 30-day sentence for inciting protests, early Sunday morning.