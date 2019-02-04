Candidate of the GANA (Great Alliance for National Unity) party for the Presidency of El Salvador Nayib Bukele speaks during a press conference in San Salvador, El Salvador, Feb.3, 2019. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

Candidate of the GANA (Great Alliance for National Unity) party for the Presidency of El Salvador Nayib Bukele takes a selfie during a press conference in San Salvador, El Salvador, Feb.3, 2019. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

Candidate of the GANA (Great Alliance for National Unity) for the Presidency of El Salvador Nayib Bukele (C-L) and his wife Gabriele de Bukele (C-R), kiss during a press conference in San Salvador, El Salvador, Feb.3, 2019. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

A former mayor of San Salvador was on Sunday declared victorious in the El Salvador presidential election as he defeated the candidates of the two main parties that have dominated the Central American country's politics for decades.

As the ballot count entered the last phase, Nayib Bukele, 37, had already bagged nearly 54 percent of the total votes polled in the presidential race, Salvadoran Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) chief Julio Olivo said, adding the election results marked a definitive and irreversible trend.