The president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev (C), speaks at the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan (APK) in Astana, Kazakhstan, April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHUKUT SHAHAY.

The president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, on Saturday defended before the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan (APK) his proposal of five initiatives that aim to promote social unity within the country.

"As the global regional experience shows, strong states are those in which the platform of national unity is consciously strengthened," Nazarbayev said at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana.