Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, in power since before the fall of the USSR, denied on Tuesday that he had plans to resign after asking the Constitutional Council for clarification on the end of presidential terms, a move that rattled citizens and the local press.

"People are interested in the issue of elections, but we should not create a commotion around this topic," the 78-year-old Nazarbayev said in an attempt to ease tensions after asking the constitutional body about the reasons a head of state can leave office before a term ends.