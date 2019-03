Russian President Boris Yeltsin (R) and his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev smile speaking with media during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 06 July 1998. EPA-EFE

The president of the central Asian country of Kazakhstan who has been in power for 30 years said in a television broadcast on Tuesday that he has resigned.

The 78-year-old Nursultan Nazarbayev, who took power in 1989 when his country was still a Soviet republic took over as president when Kazakhstan became independent from the Soviet Union in 1991.