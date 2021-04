NUR-SULTAN, (KAZAKHSTAN), 05/28/21.- The President of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and the country's first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, during the 29th session of the Assembly held April 28, in the capital Kazakh Nur-Sultan. Nazarbayev has announced that he is leaving the presidency of the Assembly in favor of the current Kazakh leader Kasim-Yomart Tokayev. EFE / ELBASY.

NUR-SULTÁN, (KAZAJISTÁN), 28/05/21.- El Presidente de la Asamblea del Pueblo de Kazajistán y el primer presidente del pais, Nursultán Nazarbáyev, durante la sesión 29 de la Asamblea

NUR-SULTAN, (KAZAKHSTAN), 05/28/21.- The President of Kazakhstan, Kasim-Yomart Tokayev, during the 29th session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan held today, April 28, in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan. The former president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has announced that he is leaving the presidency of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in favor of the current Kazakh leader Kasim-Yomart Tokayev. EFE / AKORDA.

The first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, announced here Wednesday that he is stepping down as chairman of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan in favor of current head of state Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"In accordance with the Constitutional Law of Elbasy, I have the right to chair the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan for life. I do not refuse, I will always be with you. But the Assembly should stand next to the current president as support," he said during the body's 29th session.