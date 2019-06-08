The seven candidates in the Kazakh presidential election, from left to right: interim President Kasim-Jomart Tokayev; Zhambyl Akhmetbekov; Amirzhan Kosanov; Daniya Yespayeva; Toleutai Rakhimbekov;, Amangeldy Taspikhov; Sadibek Tuguel.- EFE-EPA/Holdorbekov Muhtor Turapovich

Kazakhstan concluded Friday the most important election campaign in its brief history, occasioned by the surprise resignation of Nursultan Nazarbayev, revered as the father of this oil-and-gas-rich Central Asian republic.

"These elections are very important because they are the first without Nazarbayev. Moreover, they take place amid strong spirits of protest and in a moment of transition in which it has not yet been decided what the new political model will be," Amirzhan Kosanov, the sole opposition candidate, told EFE.