A military ambulance carries bodies of Afghan intelligence officers from the scene of a collapsed building of Afghanistan's intelligence office in Wardak, Afghanistan, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAWAD JALALI

A military truck carries the belongings of soldiers from a collapsed building of Afghanistan's intelligence office in eastern province of Wardak, Afghanistan, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAWAD JALALI

A Taliban commander, believed to be the mastermind of a recent deadly attack on a military base in southern Afghanistan that killed and injured a large number of troops, was brought down by security forces in an airstrike, the National Directorate of Security said Wednesday.

The airstrike was carried out Tuesday night at 11:12pm in Maidan-Shahar, the capital city of southern Maidan-Wardak province, west of Kabul, the NDS said in a statement.