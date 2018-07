The sun sets behind the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, rising high in the skyline above all other buildings of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Apr 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALI HAIDER

Nearly 1,000 Filipino migrant workers have been repatriated this year after facing labor abuse and exploitation in the United Arab Emirates, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

Since January, 969 Philippine citizens have returned to their native country, out of 777 who had sought refuge in the Philippine embassy in Abu Dhabi and its consulate in Dubai.