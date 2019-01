Bhartya Janta Party workers march on a street as part of the state-wide dawn to dusk strike in Kerala's Kochi, India, Jan.3, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE PRAKASH ELAMAKKARA

Police on Friday said nearly 1,400 people have been detained following violent protests in the southern Indian state of Kerala after two women visited the inner sanctum of a Hindu temple, defying its centuries-old ban on females aged between 10 and 50.

The management of Sabarimala temple, one of largest Hindu pilgrimage sites in the country and devoted to the celibate god Ayyappa, doesn't allow the entry of girls and women of menstruating ages because they are considered impure.