People work to pick up trash on Jan. 31, 2019 in Regla after the tornado in Havana, Cuba. EPA- EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Roughly 9,920 Havana residents were forced from their homes by the tornado that hit the Cuban capital 10 days ago, killing six people, injuring 195 others and damaging more than 4,800 residences, Cuban official media reported Wednesday.

Most of the displaced people are staying with relatives and friends, according to a briefing delivered during a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Miguel Diaz-Canel.