Former camp prisoner Omer Bekali speaks during a news conference of the Society for Threatened Peoples and the World Congress of the Uyghur people on the theme of re-education camps in China, in Berlin, Germany, Mar.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

File picture dated May.24, 2013 of Muslim men of the Uighur ethnic group leaving the Id Kah Mosque after Friday prayers in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China on Monday said it has arrested 12,995 terrorists since 2014 in the troubled north-western region of Xinjiang, where human rights organizations say close to a million Muslims are being held in internment camps.

China's State Council published a white paper titled "The Fight Against Terrorism and Extremism and Human Rights Protection in Xinjiang", in which it says that 1,588 violent and terrorist gangs have been disbanded and 2,052 explosive devices seized in the region in the last five years, state-run news agency Xinhua reported.