China on Monday said it has arrested 12,995 terrorists since 2014 in the troubled north-western region of Xinjiang, where human rights organizations say close to a million Muslims are being held in internment camps.
China's State Council published a white paper titled "The Fight Against Terrorism and Extremism and Human Rights Protection in Xinjiang", in which it says that 1,588 violent and terrorist gangs have been disbanded and 2,052 explosive devices seized in the region in the last five years, state-run news agency Xinhua reported.