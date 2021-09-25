Colombian authorities seized 3,493 shark fins and 117 kilos (258 pounds) of fish swim bladders at Bogota's El Dorado International Airport that were bound for Hong Kong, the capital's government said Friday.
3,493 shark fins seized at Bogota airport that were going to China
A 23 September 2021 photo provided by the Environment Secretariat of Bogota, Colombia, that shows nearly 3,500 Hong Kong-bound shark fins that were seized at the Colombian capital's El Dorado International Airport. EFE/Environment Secretariat
A 23 September 2021 photo provided by the Environment Secretariat of Bogota, Colombia, that shows part of a shipment of roughly 3,500 Hong Kong-bound shark fins that were seized at the Colombian capital's El Dorado International Airport. EFE/Environment Secretariat
A 23 September 2021 photo provided by the Environment Secretariat of Bogota, Colombia, that shows authorities counting some of the thousands of Hong Kong-bound shark fins they seized at the Colombian capital's El Dorado International Airport. EFE/Environment Secretariat