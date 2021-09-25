3,493 shark fins seized at Bogota airport that were going to China

A 23 September 2021 photo provided by the Environment Secretariat of Bogota, Colombia, that shows nearly 3,500 Hong Kong-bound shark fins that were seized at the Colombian capital's El Dorado International Airport. EFE/Environment Secretariat

A 23 September 2021 photo provided by the Environment Secretariat of Bogota, Colombia, that shows part of a shipment of roughly 3,500 Hong Kong-bound shark fins that were seized at the Colombian capital's El Dorado International Airport. EFE/Environment Secretariat