Thousands of primary school teachers are seen during a rally outside Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Boris Jancic NO ARCHIVING

About 29,000 primary school teachers and principals walked out of their classrooms on Wednesday in the first educators' strike in New Zealand in 24 years.

The New Zealand Educational Institute, the country's largest education trade union with around 47,000 members, had announced the strike in a press release on Tuesday to demand better working conditions from the coalition government of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, leader of the Labour Party.