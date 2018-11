A handout photo made available by the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning shows whales stranded on a beach in Croajingolong National Park, Victoria, Australia, Nov 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SUPPLIED / HANDOUT NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Sydney, Australia, Nov 28 (efe-epa).– Some 30 whales died after stranding in a remote wilderness area of southern Australia, official sources confirmed on Wednesday.

The 27 pilot whales and a humpback whale, were spotted from the air Tuesday afternoon in Croajingolong National Park in Victoria state, around 500 kilometers east of Melbourne.