Some 39 people were injured in Yamaguchi prefecture, in southwestern Japan, due to attacks by wild Japanese macaques in recent weeks, a local government spokeswoman told EFE on Monday.
A Japanese macaque looks on as it waits to be fed by visitors at near-empty Arashiyama Monkey Park in Kyoto, Japan, 04 September 2020. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA/FILE
Japanese macaques groom each other as they wait to be fed by visitors at near-empty Arashiyama Monkey Park in Kyoto, Japan, 04 September 2020. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA/FILE
A Japanese macaque looks on as it eats a chestnut given by a worker at near-empty Arashiyama Monkey Park in Kyoto, Japan, 04 September 2020. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA/FILE