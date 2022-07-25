A Japanese macaque looks on as it waits to be fed by visitors at near-empty Arashiyama Monkey Park in Kyoto, Japan, 04 September 2020. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA/FILE

Japanese macaques groom each other as they wait to be fed by visitors at near-empty Arashiyama Monkey Park in Kyoto, Japan, 04 September 2020. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA/FILE