Military police of Rio de Janeiro carry out an operation at the Cachoeirinha favela in the Lins complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Some 4,600 Brazilian soldiers joined hundreds of police here Thursday in an operation targeting criminal groups in six Rio "favelas" (shantytowns).

The operation is being carried out in the context of a federal intervention in Rio de Janeiro state that has been ongoing since February, when President Michel Temer signed an executive order giving the military control of law enforcement and public safety.