Two people carry a mattress at the Luyano neighborhood, in Havana, Cuba, Jan. 30, 2019. Almost 5,000 remain evacuated after the intense tornado that has left four dead, 195 wounded and 1,900 homes damaged. EPA-EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

A man removes rubble at the Luyano neighborhood, in Havana, Cuba, Jan. 30, 2019. Almost 5,000 remain evacuated after the intense tornado that has left four dead, 195 wounded and 1,900 homes damaged. EPA-EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

Youngsters remove rubble at the Luyano neighborhood, in Havana, Cuba, Jan. 30, 2019. Almost 5,000 remain evacuated after the intense tornado that has left four dead, 195 wounded and 1,900 homes damaged. EPA-EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

Nearly 5,000 people are still displaced in Havana three days after a powerful tornado took the Cuban capital by surprise, killing four people, injuring 195 others and damaging more than 1,900 homes.

About 4,780 of the displaced people are staying with relatives and 164 are in shelters, according to official figures published Wednesday in Communist Party daily Granma.