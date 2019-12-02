A fishing boat is seen in the early morning near Taumeasina Island Resort in Apia, Samoa, Friday, September 8, 2017. EFE-EPA FILE/LUKA COCH NO ARCHIVING

The death toll in Samoa’s measles outbreak has risen to 53, including 48 children under the age of four, the country’s government reported Monday afternoon.

Five died in the last 24 hours, statistics posted online by the government showed. EFE-EPA