(FILE) Filipino evacuees who built temporary shanties along a road are seen at the vicinity of the rumbling Mayon Volcano in the town of Santo Domingo, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

(FILE) Filipino motorists are seen at the foot of the rumbling Mayon Volcano in the town of Camalig, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

(FILE) A Filipino villager looks on at the foot of the rumbling Mayon Volcano in the town of Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Authorities Tuesday allowed nearly 55,000 people evacuated amid the risks of Mayon volcano in eastern Philippines to return home as the alert level was lowered and an imminent hazardous eruption has been ruled out.

The measure will permit 54,657 people (14,520 families) to return to their homes between 6 and 8 kilometers (3.7 and 5 miles) from the crater, after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, PHIVOLCS, lowered the alert level from 4 to 3.