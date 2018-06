A woman (C) whose hands display the words 'We Care' joins other women in a rally and march to demand that Congress ends family detentions and separation of children at the US border, at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC, USA, 28 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Women participate in a rally and march to demand that Congress ends family detentions and separation of children at the US border, at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC, USA, 28 June 2018. About one thousand women will converge on Congress and participate in civil disobedience demanding the end of policies that 'criminalize immigrants and incarcerate children'. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

About 600 women, including some congresswomen, were arrested Thursday after they staged a march against the immigration policy of the United States President in Washington DC.

According to the Capitol Police, a total of 575 women were arrested for illegally demonstrating in a protest, which sought to express opposition against the immigration policy promoted by US President Donald Trump, which includes the detention and separation of children from their families.