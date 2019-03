Argentina's ministers of Social Development, Carolina Stanley, and Industry and Labor, Dante Sica, hold a press conference in Buenos Aires on Thursday, March 28. EFE-EPA/Maria Paulina Rodriguez

A combination of recession and worsening inflation pushed the proportion of Argentines living below the poverty line to 32 percent in the second half of 2018, the Indec statistics agency said in a report released Thursday.

The incidence of poverty in urban areas climbed by 4.7 percentage points between June 30 and Dec. 31 and ended the year 6.3 points higher than in December 2017.