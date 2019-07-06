Manuela Alvarez, whose husband was deported back to Mexico, talks to EFE outside her home in Avondale, Arizona, on June 12. EFE-EPA/Beatriz Limon

Arturo Oblea, an undocumented Mexican migrant who has lived in the United States, stands in front of his home in Avondale, Arizona, on June 12. EFE-EPA/Beatriz Limon

Ignacio Molina (L), wife Lorena (R), and their children Jesus, 15; Tobias, 13; and Mayra, 5; pose in front of a figure of the Virgin of Guadalupe inside their home in Avondale, Arizona, on June 12. EFE-EPA/Beatriz Limon

Hundreds of undocumented migrants in this Phoenix suburb ventured out of their homes Friday despite US President Donald Trump's warning earlier this week that nationwide raids would begin after the Fourth of July holiday barring an immigration deal with Congress

"Even with such a threat from Trump, all that's left to us is to cast fear aside and go out to work. Living here, we only know that we go out, but never whether we will return," Mexican migrant Arturo Oblea, who has been in the United States for 18 years, told EFE.