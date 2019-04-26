The UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen (L) takes part in the 12th round of Astana Process in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on Friday, April 26. EFE-EPA/Stringer

The leader of the Syrian government delegation, Bashar Jaafari (C) takes in the 12th round of the Astana Process in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on Friday, April 26. EFE-EPA/Stringer

Participants in the 12th round of the Astana Process talks on Syria meet in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on Friday, April 26. EFE-EPA/ Stringer

The twelfth round of the Astana Process talks on Syria ended Friday in the Kazakh capital without agreement on the makeup of a Syrian constitutional committee, a key topic affecting the future of the war-torn Arab country.

Present at the latest round in the newly-named capital Nur-Sultan were representatives from Russia, Iran and Turkey - the guarantors of the ceasefire decreed in December 2016, the opposition, the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Norway's Geir Pedersen, the new UN special envoy for Syria.