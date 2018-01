US singer/songwriter Neil Diamond's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during ceremony in Hollywood, California, USA, Aug. 10, 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/PAUL BUCK

US musician Neil Diamond performs on stage during a concert at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland, Jun. 15, 2011. EPA-EFE/FILE/STEFFEN SCHMIDT

Neil Diamond arrives for the MusiCares Person of the Year special event in Los Angeles, California, USA, Feb. 06, 2009. EPA-EFE/FILE/PAUL BUCK

American singer Neil Diamond said on Monday he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and would retire from touring on doctors' advice.

Diamond - who will turn 77 on Wednesday - canceled his March concerts in Australia and New Zealand, the last stops on the tour to celebrate his 50th Anniversary as a musician.